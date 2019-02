OSWEGO, NY – Oswego firefighters were called to the scene of a residential fire on East 10th Street around 6:30 p.m. today (February 11).

Firefighters had the fire contained to the kitchen of the home within minutes of arrival.

The fire was reported by the resident who was home at the time.

Both residents and their dog were able to escape prior to the fire department’s arrival.

There were no injuries.

The fire remains under investigation.

