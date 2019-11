OSWEGO, NY – The First United Methodist Church in Oswego recently held its 26th annual Quilt Show and Silent Auction.

Organized by church members Evelyn Baldwin and Darlene Parsons, the show is held in memory of past member Kay Godden, who passed away several years ago from breast cancer.

The event serves as a fundraiser for local charitable organizations.

This year’s event raised $720 for Oswego County Opportunities Cancer Services Program of the North Country.

