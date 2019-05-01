Fishing Reports for April 30, 2019

Lake Ontario/Oswego River report:

According to Capt. Tom Burke of Cold Steel Sportfishing Charters:

Browns, browns and more browns! Then another handful of kings! Even with the heavy south winds the bite was on fire on Friday. Saturday Mother Nature kept us off the lake with a high winds.

According to Oz Angling Tackle:

The Oz has been running high for the past week and with the rain we received over the past few days, we can expect the river to be running high for at least another week. The current flow is 12,400cfs. This high water is surely keeping trout in the river. There are steelhead all over the upper half of the river still. They are mixed in with a healthy number of smallmouth bass (catch and release only) as well. The upper section of river is limited in regards to fishing spots with high water flows, most anglers are congregating in the lower half of the river from the 104 bridge to the mouth of the river. The lower section is producing smallmouth bass, brown trout, a few rainbows, and even a handful of kings.

Notice: The bridge to Leto Island is closed, and there are mandatory personal flotation device (PFD) zones on the river. For more information, visit our website at www.visitoswegocounty.com and click on the Fishing Report along the top bar on the home page. The Oswego Fire Department offers loaner life jackets at no charge through its “Loaner for Life” program. For more information contact the fire station, 35 E. Cayuga St., at 315-343-2161.

Salmon River report:

According to Capt. Troy Creasy of High Adventure Sportfishing:

The Salmon River keeps on giving. It is loaded with fish dropping back to the lake. Unfortunately the water has risen and that will flush them out quicker than we would like and we will be to base flows very soon. All of that being said it is been a fantastic April. I fished every day except Easter Sunday and except for a few tough ones it is been a great month.

According to the Douglaston Salmon Run:

The catching was tricky yesterday, but even so, we had plenty of happy anglers leave the run. Swinging flies proved most effective, with 5 beautiful dropbacks landed between two anglers. A few fishermen using other techniques reported getting into some smallmouth bass and hooking into a steelie or two. The reported water temperature at 7am was 45F, which quickly rose to 50F by midday. The posted water flows increased to 1,200cfs through midnight tonight.

Oneida Lake report:

When the wind is not an issue, some anglers have been getting out on the lake. Minnows and spikes are taking perch in 10-15 feet of water. Anglers are also finding a few crappie and bullhead. A reminder the opening of walleye season is Saturday, May 4.

Sandy Pond report:

There is little activity to report from the pond. A reminder that walleye and northern pike seasons open on Saturday, May 4.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...