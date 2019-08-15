Fishing Reports for August 15, 2019

Notice: Due to high water levels, a local state of emergency order for a “No Wake Zone” has been established for boats 1,000 feet from the Lake Ontario shoreline and tributaries. All motorized boats within 1,000 feet of the shoreline and within these waterways must operate at an idle speed.

Notice: Now through Labor Day, New York State is offering free fishing on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. Also, 30 state parks along the shores are offering half-price vehicle entry and camping.

Lake Ontario/Oswego River report:

The wind was a factor a few days ago but conditions have settled down and are expected to remain that way through the weekend. Anglers are finding fish in a variety of depths with spoons, flies and flashers, and meat rigs working well.

According to Capt. Troy Creasy of High Adventure Sportfishing Charters:

The fishing remains about the same with plenty of targets but some days the bite is better than others. We catch a few in 150 feet of water and we catch a few in 450 feet. It seems like the fish are everywhere.

Oswego River:

According to Oz Angling Tackle:

The river flow was up between 2,000-3,000cfs for a day or so. This morning it is flowing at 1,130 cfs. As many of you have probably already heard, there has been a decent number of fish entering the Salmon River over the last four days, which means they will be showing up in Oswego any day now. It’s time to start gearing up and preparing for the action. Throwing plugs (Thundersticks, Hot-N-Tots, Kwick Fish) off the wall is a great way to intercept one of these early season kings, as well as wading up to the dam and using flies or egg imitations. We will keep you posted as the reports come in.

Notice: The bridge to Leto Island is closed, and there are mandatory personal flotation device (PFD) zones on the river. For more information, visit our website at www.visitoswegocounty.com and click on the Fishing Report along the top bar on the home page. The Oswego Fire Department offers loaner life jackets at no charge through its “Loaner for Life” program. For more information contact the fire station, 35 E. Cayuga St., at 315-343-2161.

Salmon River report:

According to the Douglaston Salmon Run:

Nearly a dozen anglers joined us on the run Tuesday and about half of them were able to get into at least one salmon. A group of four anglers that were with us for the day were able to land four fish with the high rod going three for three in the afternoon. Another angler that fished in the morning saw about ten salmon and went two for four. Two other anglers saw salmon so there are a few around. Wednesday was a bit slower with not as much fish movement reported, but still everyone that I spoke with at least saw some fish and many of our anglers were able to bring a salmon to hand. The water flow remains at 185cfs.

Oneida Lake report:

Anglers are finding some walleye activity in shallow water along the weed beds out to the deeper water, 25 feet or so. Worm harnesses, blade baits and stickbaits are suggested applications. You will likely find a bass bite in 5-15 feet of water.

Sandy Pond report:

Notice: The DEC has announced the North Sandy Pond boat launch located in the town of Sandy Creek is now open following record-high water levels on Lake Ontario. During the closure, DEC implemented several site repairs to ensure safe and convenient public access to the launch.

