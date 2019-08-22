Fishing Reports for August 22, 2019

Notice: Due to high water levels, a local state of emergency order for a “No Wake Zone” has been established for boats 1,000 feet from the Lake Ontario shoreline and tributaries. All motorized boats within 1,000 feet of the shoreline and within these waterways must operate at an idle speed.

Notice: Now through Labor Day, New York State is offering free fishing on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. Also, 30 state parks along the shores are offering half-price vehicle entry and camping.

Lake Ontario/Oswego River report:

According to Capt. Andy Bliss of Chasin’ Tail Adventures:

Fish are really scattered in 80-600+ feet of water. The best advice is to start your troll heading north until you find some fish and work them. We are catching them from 45-120 feet down. Spoons and meat rigs have been the most consistent but flies are going to become the mainstay over the next 5-10 days.

According to Capt. Troy Creasy of High Adventure Sportfishing Charters:

We had to sit at the dock early Wednesday morning and wait for the storms to pass. Once the lightning had cleared the area we headed out and it was one of the most ferocious bites of the season. After an hour of searching, 15 fish hit the deck as fast as we could set the lines. We hit the dock with a four-man limit just a few hours after we left.

Oswego River:

According to Oz Angling Tackle:

After several rainstorms over the last few days, the river flow rose to 10,000cfs over the last day or so. It is beginning to settle back flowing at 7,880cfs this morning with cooler pleasant days ahead. Throwing plugs (Thundersticks, Hot-N-Tots, Kwick Fish) off the wall is a great way to intercept one of these early season kings, as well as wading up to the dam and using flies or egg imitations. We will keep you posted as the reports come in.

Notice: The bridge to Leto Island is closed, and there are mandatory personal flotation device (PFD) zones on the river. For more information, visit our website at www.visitoswegocounty.com and click on the Fishing Report along the top bar on the home page. The Oswego Fire Department offers loaner life jackets at no charge through its “Loaner for Life” program. For more information contact the fire station, 35 E. Cayuga St., at 315-343-2161.

Salmon River report:

According to the Douglaston Salmon Run:

Heavy rains yesterday morning gave way to clearing skies in the afternoon. A handful of anglers fished the run but saw very little in the way of fish movement. Only a couple of salmon were spotted and no hookups reported. The water from the reservoir remains at 185 cfs and the current flow at Pineville is 216 cfs.

Oneida Lake report:

Activity has been a bit slow over the last few days on the lake. Rain and some storms have been a part of the weather pattern during the last week or so. A cold front is ushering in cooler temperatures and pleasant weather is in the extended forecast. Anglers are finding some activity in 25-40 feet of water with blade baits and stickbaits. You will likely find a bass bite in 5-15 feet of water.

Sandy Pond report:

Activity is quiet on the pond which is typical for this time of year.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...