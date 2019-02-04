Fishing Reports for February 4, 2019

This report courtesy of the Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning.

Oswego River report:

The river flow has had a wide swing over the last few days along with the temperatures. It has been running between 6,000 cfs and 12,000 cfs since Thursday. This afternoon it is flowing at 9,590 cfs. On Saturday, areas of the river behind the hotels were iced over. With the warmer temperatures, that is not the case now. Look for brown trout, steelhead, and rainbows. Keep an eye on the water level as unseasonably warm temperatures this week will cause snow melt.

Notice: The bridge to Leto Island is closed, and there are mandatory personal flotation device (PFD) zones on the river. For more information, visit our website at www.visitoswegocounty.com and click on the Fishing Report along the top bar on the home page.

Salmon River report:

According to the Douglaston Salmon Run:

Yesterday a total of six clients were on the run. All were able to at least hook into a fish with half being able to bring a fish to hand. One angler went 5/5 on steelhead with a mix of chrome and color. Drifting beads in “choppy water” in the upper section with flies and egg sacs also producing. Anglers reported that shelf ice is breaking up and they had to look upriver periodically to ensure icebergs, trees, and other debris were not coming their way. The current flow is 1500 cfs.

According to Whitaker’s Sport Shop & Motel:

The mild conditions over the next few days will be very much appreciated. The few anglers we spoke with reported getting into some fish in the mid to upper end of the river. Most anglers seemed to have fished in the morning. Anglers who were fly fishing had the most success dead drifting with nymphs and single egg patterns. Anglers who were bottom bouncing or float fishing had the most success with blue and pink egg sacs or pink worms.

Oneida Lake report:

There was a good deal of activity on the lake over the weekend. Temperatures moderated for more pleasant conditions and overall the fish were cooperating. Anglers are finding panfish in the Big Bay area and perch and walleye across most areas of the lake. There are reports of pressure cracks in various areas so use caution especially with the much warmer temperatures we will have this week. The thermometer will be back down in the 20s by Saturday.

Sandy Pond report:

According to Greene Point Marina:

Conditions have varied over the last week on the pond. We had good conditions with 12-16 inches of ice. Then the lake effect snow event dropped about 18 inches of snow on the pond. With the warmer temperatures, the snow is melting with the surface becoming somewhat wet and slushy in many places. Anglers were making the best of these conditions over the weekend. With warmer temperatures through much of the week, use caution especially near running water and pressure cracks and check the ice as you go.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...