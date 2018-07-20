Fishing Reports for July 19, 2018

This report courtesy of the Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning.

Lake Ontario report:

According to Capt. Troy Creasy of High Adventure Sportfishing Charters:

The great fishing on Lake Ontario continues. It might not be the bloodbath for everybody that we had over the last two months but we were spoiled and it is still very good. The nice thing is they are spread out east to west and north to south and on any given day you can catch multiple species. The deep water is giving up plenty of chinooks and a few ironheads mixed in, and if you stay in the short water, the kings and browns have been plentiful. You can also throw in a couple bonus lake trout and steelhead as well. The spoon bite continues to be good especially early in the day, but as the sun gets high and the chinooks move a little deeper meat and atomik flies are taking most of our bites.

Oswego River report:

The water level has been up and down between 2,500cfs to under 1,000cfs very briefly yesterday. It was back up to about 1,400cfs overnight but again dropped to 544cfs this morning. Anglers are finding some bass, sheepshead and a catfish or two. Walleye fishing has slowed down with not much activity.

Notice: The bridge to Leto Island is closed, and there are mandatory personal flotation device (PFD) zones on the river. For more information, visit our website at www.visitoswegocounty.com and click on the Fishing Report along the top bar on the home page. The Oswego Fire Department offers loaner life jackets at no charge through its “Loaner for Life” program. For more information contact the fire station, 35 E. Cayuga St., at 315-343-2161.

Pulaski Area and Salmon River report:

Pulaski Area:

The fishing continues to be very good on the lake. Salmon are being taken in 100-160 feet of water with spoons, flies and flashers working well. Green has been a successful color lately. There are a few brown trout in shallow water with spoons being the choice of bait. Bass are active off Mexico Point with live minnows and crayfish working well. Fleas are much less of a problem now.

According to the Douglaston Salmon Run:

We had a couple of anglers try their luck yesterday down on the Run. Granted minimal overcast, sunny skies and low water can definitely be tough but these anglers prevailed reporting decent success with smallmouth bass. The release at the dam remains at 185cfs with a reported flow of 234cfs at the Pineville gauge.

Oneida Lake report:

The walleye fishing has been fairly steady with some of the deeper areas seeing good action. A few are also being taken along the weeds. Jigs tipped with a worm and blade baits are working well. Bass have been somewhat scarce but reports over the last week or so indicate an increase in activity. A few perch have been taken off the north shore and pickerel continue to be active.

Sandy Pond report:

According to Dave Wood of Woody’s Tackle:

There is not much going on at the pond at this point. With the weed growth and the summer boating activity on the pond, it is usually not a very active fishing period for the pond.

