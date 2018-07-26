Fishing Reports for July 26, 2018

Lake Ontario report:

According to Capt. Andy Bliss of Chasin’ Tail Adventures:

After the recent southern blow the salmon fishing has been very scattered. But as of yesterday afternoon things are starting to set back up. Kings have been found in 50-700’ just not in any concentration. What this blow did do is create some great brown trout fishing in 20-50 feet of water from Oswego to the Little Salmon River.

Oswego River report:

The water level had been averaging around 1,000cfs for several days. With the recent heavy rain in the region, the flow has risen to 5,970cfs this morning. Anglers having been finding a number of walleye fishing at night although most of them are small. A few bass, sheepshead and a catfish or two have also been taken.

Notice: The bridge to Leto Island is closed, and there are mandatory personal flotation device (PFD) zones on the river. For more information, visit our website at www.visitoswegocounty.com and click on the Fishing Report along the top bar on the home page. The Oswego Fire Department offers loaner life jackets at no charge through its “Loaner for Life” program. For more information contact the fire station, 35 E. Cayuga St., at 315-343-2161.

Pulaski Area and Salmon River report:

Pulaski Area:

A stiff off-shore wind has dropped the water temperature and scattered the salmon. Several anglers have been very successful with brown trout over the last couple of days in up to 50 feet of water. Spoons are the choice of bait. Live minnows and crayfish are attracting bass off Mexico Point.

According to the Douglaston Salmon Run:

From hot and dry conditions for several weeks to monsoon rains over the last couple of days. Dare I say it – which the south east winds brining colder water closer to shore at this end of the lake combined with increased flows from the rain, it wouldn’t surprise me if we saw a salmonid of some kind (Atlantic perhaps) over the next few days. Those anglers braving the weather found smallmouth bass more active likely due to the increasing water flows from runoff. Bass up to 18 inches were landed on swung streamers. The water release from the reservoir remains at 185cfs but the release at Pineville is up to 323cfs.

Oneida Lake report:

The wind and heavy rain have been an issue at times over the last few days. When conditions allow, look for walleye with jigs tipped with a worm and blade baits. The bass bite had picked up so look along the shoals and weed beds. Anglers have been finding perch off the north shore and pickerel are still active.

Sandy Pond report:

Activity on the pond has been slow with a few bass being taken along the weed beds.

