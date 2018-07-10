Fishing Reports for July 9, 2018

This report courtesy of the Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning.

Lake Ontario report:

The tremendous lake fishery continues with salmon active in 100-350 feet of water. Anglers are finding a few brown trout in more shallow water. The fleas have been heavy so consider this when you are preparing your rods.

According to Capt. Andy Grisenthwaite of Broad Horizons:

The salmon fishing on Lake Ontario has been outstanding! This has been an awesome charter season so far, fish are abundant and hungry. I’ve been taking fish on riggers, divers, and coppers with a mix of mag spoons, flies and meat.

Oswego River report:

The water level dropped again on Saturday to 2,000cfs. This morning it is flowing at 2,040cfs. Suggested areas to try are the river walks including behind the hotels. Bass and sheepshead are taking crayfish, live minnows and night crawlers. A few walleye are responding to large stickbaits.

Notice: The bridge to Leto Island is closed, and there are mandatory personal flotation device (PFD) zones on the river. For more information, visit our website at www.visitoswegocounty.com and click on the Fishing Report along the top bar on the home page. The Oswego Fire Department offers loaner life jackets at no charge through its “Loaner for Life” program. For more information contact the fire station, 35 E. Cayuga St., at 315-343-2161.

Pulaski Area and Salmon River report:

Pulaski Area:

According to Dave Wood of Woody’s Tackle:

The fishing on Lake Ontario remains outstanding. Salmon are very active in 110-160 feet of water down 70-80 feet with spoons, flies and flashers working well. Anglers are finding some brown trout in the more shallow water 15-20 feet with spoons being the choice of bait. There is also a bass bite off of Mexico Point with live minnows and crayfish working well. Just a note that the fleas are heavy so prepare your rods accordingly.

According to the Douglaston Salmon Run:

Two groups of father/son crews joined us Sunday to fish. We love seeing that! The first group came off the water reporting a slow morning but the son did catch one nice bass. “They seem to be under the rocks, hiding from the sun” they shared. “Drift it past a likely spot as slowly as you can, they wouldn’t really chase it”. A 3″ Clouser style pattern caught the big bass’ interest however. Water flows are projected to remain at 185 cfs from the dam through 7/12/18 and the current flow at the Pineville gauge is at a summer low of 209 cfs.

Oneida Lake report:

The walleye bite continues on the lake with areas along the weeds producing the best results. Anglers are finding early and later in the day are seeing the most action. Jigs tipped with a worm and blade baits are working well. Anglers are finding a few bass in shallow water and along the shoals with crayfish working well. Pickerel have been active with several taken in the mix.

Sandy Pond report:

According to Dave Wood of Woody’s Tackle:

There is not much going on at the pond at this point. With the hot temperatures we have had, weeds become an issue and hinder the fishing.

