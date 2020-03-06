Fishing Reports for March 6, 2019

This report courtesy of the Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning.

Oswego River report:



With the recent rain and snowmelt over the last few days the water flow is back up to 16,500 CFS. This flow makes many areas along the river difficult to fish. Behind the hotels is an area to try for steelhead and brown trout. Beads, jigs, and egg sacs either fished under a float or bottom bouncing are working well.

Notice: The bridge to Leto Island is closed, and there are mandatory personal flotation device (PFD) zones on the river. For more information, visit our website at www.visitoswegocounty.com and click on the Fishing Report along the top bar on the home page. The Oswego Fire Department offers loaner life jackets at no charge through its “Loaner for Life” program. For more information contact the fire station, 35 E. Cayuga St., at 315-343-2161.

Salmon River report:

According to the Douglaston Salmon Run:

We had a total of five guests join us yesterday afternoon. We’re happy to share that despite the high water, the action was better than the previous day and three of our five guests were able to hook into a steelhead. Two of these fish were landed and both were chrome. One fish took a purple/pink streamer on the swing and the other took a dead drifted wooly bugger. All our guests also remarked that they were surprised how clear the water was even with the increase in flows. The water flow has jumped to 1500 CFS at the dam and 1890 CFS at Pineville.

Oneida Lake report

Reports are indicating conditions are becoming unsafe on the lake. Shoreline ice is receding and many large areas are honeycombed. Large holes can be found across the lake. With temperatures reaching 50 degrees on Sunday and into early next week, the ice fishing season could be coming quickly to a close.

Sandy Pond report:

According to Greene Point Marina:

With the warmer temperatures and the rain, the ice is not safe at this time.

Winter Trails Report:

Snowmobiling:

According to the Redfield Snowmobile Association:

As of now no grooming until further notice. Trails around town and south of town are extremely thin with many bare spots. There is still some snow on the northern end.

According to the Kasoag Trailblazers:

Trails are closed according to their website.

According to the Square Valley Trail Blazers:

Trails are closed. We can hope for one more blast of snow for the season but if not, thank you to all our generous landowners.

According to the Mexico Trail Riders:

We regret that we have to close the trails again. We want to thank all the riders for obeying the signs and staying on the trail. We’ve had no landowner complaints this year.

Cross-Country Skiing:

According to the Winona Forest Recreation Association:

It will be busy this weekend at Winona Forest as we prepare for the Festival of Flakes with the IditaFAT and SnowFatShu races.

According to the Osceola Tug Hill Ski Club:

Trails were groomed Thursday morning as it was below 32 degrees. Packed powder / machine groomed trails with set track and skate lane on an 8-10 inch base.

