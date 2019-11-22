Fishing Reports for November 21, 2019

Oswego River report:

Anglers are finding some action in the river and steelhead and brown trout are being found in most local tributaries. Egg sacs, beads and egg imitating flies have been working.

According to Capt. Andy Bliss of Chasin’ Tail Adventures:

The river has been active this week with some nice steelhead and brown trout coming to the net. The current water flow is 6,330 CFS with most areas along the river fishable.

According to Oz Angling Tackle:

With water levels below 8,000 CFS fishing off the wall has been good the past two days. It’s been mostly steelhead with a few browns mixed in. Egg sacs along with beads are working well and stickbaits, lipless cranks, swimbaits, and hair jigs are working in the lower section of the river.

Notice: The bridge to Leto Island is closed, and there are mandatory personal flotation device (PFD) zones on the river. For more information, visit our website at www.visitoswegocounty.com and click on the Fishing Report along the top bar on the home page. The Oswego Fire Department offers loaner life jackets at no charge through its “Loaner for Life” program. For more information contact the fire station, 35 E. Cayuga St., at 315-343-2161.

Salmon River report:

According to the Douglaston Salmon Run:

Reports from our anglers and River Patrol reported a steady pick yesterday. Most anglers were able to get into a fish or two at least, some of our more seasoned anglers fared pretty well. Reports of a considerable amount of sizeable steelhead over 10 pounds, with a few brown trout reported in the mix as well. Water flow out of the dam remains at 350 CFS and out of Pineville 482 CFS.

According to Whitaker’s Sport Shop & Motel:

This week it has been no surprise that with the low water and decent weather the number of anglers has increased. In the upper end of the river anglers reported having some action in the Upper and Lower Fly Zones with single egg patterns and nymphs producing the best results. Other areas in the upper end of the river seeing action are below the Altmar bridge, Schoolhouse Pool, Wire Hole, Ellis Cover, Bovines and Trestle Pool. In the lower end of the river anglers are getting into fish in the Town Pool, Longbridge/Staircase, and Blackhole. Anglers who were bottom bouncing or float fishing had the most success with blue, pink and chartreuse egg sacs, trout beads or pink worms.

Oneida Lake report:

The forecast is calling for more moderate temperatures for the next several days with highs in the low to mid 40s. Anglers may take advantage of these conditions casting stickbaits from shore just before and after dark for walleye.

Sandy Pond report:

No new report.

