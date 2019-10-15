Fishing Reports for October 14, 2019

Lake Ontario/Oswego River report:

Lake Ontario:



The lake fishing report has ended for the season.

Oswego River:

The river flow has been fairly steady over the weekend with it running at 3,790 cfs this morning and the water temperature between 58 and 59 degrees. Reports are indicating the action was a bit slower than hoped for over the weekend. A number of fish were reported jumping in the harbor. Suggested baits are skein, deep diving thundersticks, egg sacs, beads, and marabou jigs.

According to Capt. Andy Bliss of Chasin’ Tail Adventures:

We landed a few biggies over the weekend but still grinding away waiting for the motherload to show.

Notice: The bridge to Leto Island is closed, and there are mandatory personal flotation device (PFD) zones on the river. For more information, visit our website at www.visitoswegocounty.com and click on the Fishing Report along the top bar on the home page. The Oswego Fire Department offers loaner life jackets at no charge through its “Loaner for Life” program. For more information contact the fire station, 35 E. Cayuga St., at 315-343-2161.

Salmon River report:

According to the Douglaston Salmon Run:

Saturday’s rain brought quite the uptick throughout the run. Steady movement, multiple hookups and fish being landed. Primarily kings were seen, however both steelhead and browns were in the mix. All anglers that were asked, “how’d you do?” had nothing but good things to say and expressed that they were happy with their outcomes that day. The rain definitely stirred the fish we have been looking for and we hoped it would last throughout the weekend. Anglers yesterday reported a pulse of morning activity surrounded by an otherwise tricky day on the run. A number of steelhead as well as a few kings were brought to hand in the bottom half of the run, while the rest of the run had anglers really working for a tug on the line. The river flow is 350 cfs at the dam and 425 cfs at Pineville.

Oneida Lake report:

With the cooler temperatures the night walleye bite has picked up. Casting stickbaits from shore just before and after dark is a suggested application for walleye this time of year. If you are still interested in fishing the deeper waters for them, worm harnesses, blade baits, and stickbaits are suggested baits to try. For bass, keep an eye out for bird activity or for fish breaking on the surface. This species can provide some exciting fishing.

Sandy Pond report:

Activity is quiet on the pond which is typical for this time of year.

