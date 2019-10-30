Fishing Reports for October 30, 2019

This report courtesy of the Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning.

Oswego River report:

With the rain overnight Saturday night, the river flow was up to 11,500 cfs but is back to 10,300 cfs this morning. After two beautiful fall days, rain is in the forecast for tomorrow into Friday and temperatures will be dropping for the weekend. Steady rain is expected tomorrow evening so it is likely the river flow will increase. This level still makes many areas along the river difficult to fish. Anglers are finding some nice steelhead, brown trout and a few salmon.

Notice: The bridge to Leto Island is closed, and there are mandatory personal flotation device (PFD) zones on the river. For more information, visit our website at www.visitoswegocounty.com and click on the Fishing Report along the top bar on the home page. The Oswego Fire Department offers loaner life jackets at no charge through its “Loaner for Life” program. For more information contact the fire station, 35 E. Cayuga St., at 315-343-2161.

Salmon River report:

According to Capt. Troy Creasy of High Adventure Sportfishing:

Monday and Tuesday felt more like early September then it did late October. High sun and blue skies made for a gorgeous day, but the steelhead didn’t seem to be crazy about it. Our clients fished really hard and we ended up landing two out of a handful or so that we hooked.

According to the Douglaston Salmon Run:

Reports from our anglers and River Patrol over the weekend indicated that the lower section of the run has had the most action with consistent hookups each day. The rain Saturday night brought down plenty of leaves making fishing a challenge, but the water remained clear. The upper and middle sections seemed a bit quieter with a few hookups here and there. All throughout the run there are fresh steelhead and browns, with reports of some rainbow trout seen in the mix as well. The flow from the dam is currently 500 cfs and 652 cfs at Pineville.

According to Whitaker’s Sport Shop and Motel:

The fishing pressure increased this weekend which is normal for this time of year especially on the weekend and with the drop in water. At this point the majority of anglers we are speaking with are looking for steelhead. We have steelhead spread out in the river and the mid to lower section of river has been producing some of the best action on a daily basis. Some of the smaller local tributaries are also providing some action with a mix of kings and a few steelhead. For those anglers who are fly fishing the most productive patterns have been sucker spawn, estaz eggs, glo-bugs, flesh fly, egg sucking leeches and woolly buggers. For those anglers who are bottom bouncing or float fishing, pink and blue egg sacs, trout beads and pink worms have all produced results.

Oneida Lake report:

The walleye night bite has definitely picked up with the cooler temperatures. Casting stickbaits from shore just before and after dark is a suggested application for walleye this time of year.

Sandy Pond report:

The pond is quiet this time of year.

