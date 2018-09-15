Fishing Reports for September 14, 2018

This report courtesy of the Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning.

Lake Ontario report:

As the lake season begins to wind down you often hear “what a season it has been.” Salmon are staging just off the tributaries as they begin to make their way into the rivers and streams. Several boats could be seen this morning fishing in the Oswego Harbor. Flasher/fly combinations have been working well.

According to Capt. Ed Monette of Cannonball Runner Charters:

Had a great day with a charter yesterday as we ran off shore. This shows the fish are in excellent shape getting ready for winter!

Oswego River report:

With the warmer weather the last couple of days the salmon bite seems to have slowed down both at the dam and along the high and low wall. Thundersticks have been the choice of bait. The lower end of the river and the harbor area, however, have been very active. There was a lot of boat action there this morning with spoons, flies, and j-plugs working well. The current water flow is 3,960cfs as of this afternoon.

Notice: The bridge to Leto Island is closed, and there are mandatory personal flotation device (PFD) zones on the river. For more information, visit our website at www.visitoswegocounty.com and click on the Fishing Report along the top bar on the home page. The Oswego Fire Department offers loaner life jackets at no charge through its “Loaner for Life” program. For more information contact the fire station, 35 E. Cayuga St., at 315-343-2161.

Pulaski Area and Salmon River report:

Pulaski Area:

The cooler temperatures helped to push a number of salmon into the estuary and up into the river. Lake anglers are finding shallow water, up to about 80 feet off the Salmon River, is producing a good bite with some still out deeper. Flies/flashers and spoons are working well.

According to Whitaker’s Sport Shop:

Over the last couple of days the best action has been from RT2A downstream. Areas such as the Compactor, Ballpark, Town Pool, Longbridge/Staircase, Black Hole and DSR have been producing the most consistent action. Bottom bouncing with blue egg sacs continues to produce steady results. For those anglers who are fly fishing, dead drifting with egg sucking leeches and woolly buggers has been productive.

According to the Douglaston Salmon Run:

Our first report from River Patrol this morning indicates that overall there are fish moving. The lower end of our run, at this time, does not seem to have the action that is occurring in the upper and middle sections; particularly the upper section suggesting that good numbers of fish came in overnight and are now on the move. One guide reported that in the middle section he was witnessing good fish movement and one angler confirmed that report. The flow is 335cfs with 465cfs at Pineville.

Oneida Lake report:

Walleye fishing has slowed down but anglers are finding some in both shallow, 10 feet, and deeper, 30 feet, water. Early and later in the day seem to be the most active. Worm harnesses, jigs and blade baits are working well. Bass are active along the weed beds.

Sandy Pond report:

The pond is typically quiet this time of year.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...