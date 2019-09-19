Fishing Reports for September 18, 2019

Lake Ontario/Oswego River report:

According to Capt. Andy Bliss of Chasin’ Tail Adventures:



The lake fishing out of Oswego is still good. A small pod of salmon have moved into the harbor area. So you can fish the harbor for spawning fish or head offshore for next year’s class of salmon and steelhead. If you are looking to do more lake trolling in the Port Ontario area, the fishing in front of the Salmon River has really heated up the last few days.

Oswego River:

According to Larry’s Salmon Tackle:

The river flow has varied reaching about 4,500 cfs on Monday and dropping back to just over 1,000 cfs yesterday. This afternoon it is running at 1,970 cfs. The salmon fishing did pick up somewhat over the weekend in the Oswego River. Thundersticks and beads are the choice of baits.

Notice: The bridge to Leto Island is closed, and there are mandatory personal flotation device (PFD) zones on the river. For more information, visit our website at www.visitoswegocounty.com and click on the Fishing Report along the top bar on the home page. The Oswego Fire Department offers loaner life jackets at no charge through its “Loaner for Life” program. For more information contact the fire station, 35 E. Cayuga St., at 315-343-2161.

Salmon River report:

According to the Douglaston Salmon Run:

Monday morning the run experienced excellent fishing with many hook ups. As the day progressed, the sun came out, and by late morning action had slowed throughout the run. By midafternoon and throughout the evening, action picked up considerably once more. All the anglers that we spoke with reported having an excellent evening and reported double-digit hook ups. Couldn’t ask for a more beautiful day than yesterday which was exceeded only by the quality of fishing. Absolutely excellent fishing for the vast majority of our anglers. Same pattern as Monday with great fishing early in the morning with a bit of a slowdown and later afternoon throughout the run fishing great. Many anglers were able to get into double-digit hookups and many fish brought to hand. The water flow out of Pineville is 420 cfs and from the dam 335 cfs.

According to Whitaker’s Sport Shop & Motel:

Reports on Saturday indicated the middle and lower sections of the DSR produced a good day with mostly kings and some Cohos. Throughout the day on Sunday anglers stopping into the shop also reported getting into fish in the Black Hole, Staircase/Longbridge, Ballpark, RT2A, Pineville, Ellis Cove and Schoolhouse. Tuesday was another nice day and the majority of anglers we spoke with fished the DSR and reported having a very good day with a steady movement of mostly kings. Anglers had the most success dead drifting with estaz eggs, glo-bugs and sucker spawn or swinging streamers in black, olive, brown and purple.

Oneida Lake report:

When the wind has not been an issue, anglers have been finding some decent action on Oneida Lake. Walleye have been biting in a variety of depths from close to shore, in shallow water and out in areas of 30 feet of water. The walleye night bite has also been productive. Anglers are finding some bass and perch have been reported along the north shore.

Sandy Pond report:

Activity is quiet on the pond which is typical for this time of year.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...