Fitzhugh 4th, 5th Graders Head To District Battle Of The Books

OSWEGO – For the first time in a few years, the Fitzhugh Park Elementary School Battle of the Books third and fourth grade event required tie-breaker questions before a winning team was announced.

Fourth graders Lily Braun, Braelyn Gallagher and Amalia Sloan of “The Reading Cheetahs” team edged out “The Reading Kittens” members of Lily Anzalone and Olivia Williams when both groups were asked “In which book does a character have a taste for chocolate cake?”

Each student read and studied detailed facts about 10 books, outside of their regular classwork, as part of the annual Battle of the Books friendly competition.

Each team had 30 seconds to answer questions, with eight points earned for a correct title and author, or five points for a title only. No points were awarded for correct author only.

Teams only had 15 seconds to answer tie-breaker questions.

“It took a lot of hard work to accomplish this,” Sloan said, as she and battle participants enjoyed donuts and juice after the competition.

FPS library media specialist Serena Waldron served as announcer and Kristina DeStevens, library clerk, served as timer.

Braun, Gallagher and Sloan have advanced to the Oswego City School District Battle of the Books event, held Feb. 26 at Oswego High School.

They will be joined by FPS fifth graders Leah Norton and Jadin McClendon, who will compete in the fifth and sixth grade round.

If either FPS team earns first place at the district battle, team members will advance to the county-wide battle next month.

