Fitzhugh Park Elementary 2nd Graders Celebrate 100 Days of School

OSWEGO – Second grade students in Nicole Freebern’s classroom at Fitzhugh Park Elementary celebrated their 100th day of school with math challenges and fun activities via videoconference with a partner school in Spencerport.

Freebern’s students collaborated to create a “I Wish I had 100…” poem, where each of them read a line they wrote, expressing their wish of 100 items.

The second graders also applauded their partner classroom, whose students created a rhyming poem about 100 items they wished for as well.

The children in both classrooms were excited to share their multi-step math problems, which utilized both addition and subtraction in order to achieve the result of 100.

During a brief question-and-answer period, the students also shared other various 100 days activities they completed.

Freebern’s students had worked on personal 100 wishes poems, with accompanying art.

