Fitzhugh Park Students Enjoy Cuddle Up and Read

OSWEGO – Fitzhugh Park Elementary students recently wore their best holiday pajamas to school for the building’s annual Cuddle Up and Read event.

Held on the last school day of 2018 just before their holiday break, students listened to guest readers share some of their favorite holiday or winter stories.

Some classrooms saw familiar FPS faces, as a few staff members were guest readers to several classrooms throughout the building.

Additional guests included Oswego police officer Tom Rupert, who read “Pete the Cat Saves Christmas” to Courtney Johnston’s kindergarten students; Oswego City School District Board of Education member Sam Tripp, who also was happy to answer questions from students in Bridgette Krawczyk’s second grade class and Oswego Fire Department fireman Eric Hitchcock, who read about a firefighter around the holidays to Katie Canale’s fifth grade class.

All FPS students, from pre-kindergarten to grade six were able to participate in the event and some students, including Johnston’s kindergarteners, were invited to read along and participate in the storytelling.

Each guest was welcomed by a student leader, who accompanied the reader to his or her classroom.

Following the literacy activity, students and their teachers enjoyed holiday celebrations.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...