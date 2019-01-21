Fleming to Become Artistic Director for Theater Arts Youth Academy

OSWEGO – Matthew Fleming, well-known Oswego actor and educator, will be taking the helm as artistic director for the Oswego Players’ Theater Arts Youth Academy when the Players launch its first semester of workshops February 2 in the Civic Arts Center of Oswego.

Fleming’s experience in theater as a performer, director and producer spans 20 years and encompasses on- and off-stage roles in theater, musical theatre and opera.

He has served as production manager for the Western New York Chamber Orchestra and the Hillman Opera, director and assistant director for various ensembles, including the SUNY Fredonia Department of Theatre and Dance and the Tiahwagga Players, as well as a host of other backstage credits with various companies.

He has appeared on stage in the CNY area in more than 30 productions, including notably An Act of God (God) for the Oswego Players and the one-man production of The Santaland Diaries for Theatre du Jour.

Fleming believes there is an important place for all students in the theater arts world and he and his team of instructors will be offering an interdisciplinary curriculum that touches on Set Design, Lighting, Sound, Acting, Graphic Design, Costuming, and more. Saturday instructional sessions are hands-on practicums that will engage the participants in lively activities to enhance their individual skills and talents.

The entire academy is free to all students who attend.

”Theater, particularly theater for children, fires the imagination. It gives our students the skills and the creativity necessary to face the world, to understand it better and perhaps even change it in a more positive way,” he said.

For more information, log onto: oswegoplayers.org and/or follow us on FB.

