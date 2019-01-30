Float Therapy Highlighted At Rotary

OSWEGO – Oswego Rotary hosted Terry LeRoi and Tammy Wilkinson, owners and float ambassadors of the new Aqua Spa Float Center coming to Oswego this spring – early summer.

Most local residents know LeRoi as the president/CEO of LeRoi Inc. a fine body art jewelry company and Wilkinson as the artistic director and founder of Theatre Du Jour.

Their latest adventure is a Float Center and Wellness Boutique in the former Oswego school district education center along the Oswego River.

Both are fitness and health enthusiasts and want to share their passion for relaxation, restoration and rejuvenation.

The spa will feature the industry’s finest float pods, float cabins and an open pool for the ultimate float experience.

They will be offering float therapy, salt therapy, and massage.

Additional wellness modalities will added in the future.

What is float therapy?

When you float in a flotation tank, your body absorbs minerals and your body’s magnesium and sulfate levels increase.

You’re floating in about 10 inches of body temperature water filled with salt.

This helps calm your nervous system and enhances your body’s natural ability to heal, rest, relax, relieve pain, relieve stress and fatigue and lower blood pressure.

For more information, www.aquaspafloatcenter.com

