FULTON, NY – Florence A. “Fragale” Hutchinson, 90, formerly of Oswego, passed away peacefully Sunday November 24, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse.

Florence was born in Oswego, NY, to the late Samuel and Catherine (Chalone) Fragale.

She had been a lifetime resident until recently moving to Sunnyside Nursing Home to be closer to her family.

Florence retired from Sealright Co., Fulton after 44 years of service.

She loved shopping, playing bingo and betting on the horses.

Florence is survived by her devoted daughter, Christine Hollister of Baldwinsville, NY; sibling: Lawrence (Nancy) Fragale of Schenectady, NY; sister-in-law, Linda Lee Fragale; two grandchildren: Matthew and wife Nicole Hollister and Stephanie Hollister and fiancé Chaz; great-grandchildren: Kendal Woodworth, Dominick Hollister and Alyssa Chapman; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brother, Louis Fragale, in 2019.

Calling hours will be held Monday from 10 a.m. to noon in the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton.

A funeral service will be immediately following at noon Monday with Rev. Guy Baccaro officiating.

Burial with a committal service will be held in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Oswego.

