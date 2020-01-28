Florence E. Parkhurst-Erb

FULTON, NY – Florence E. Parkhurst-Erb, 80, of Volney passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

She was born February 11, 1939, to the late Lester and Pansy Jenkins.

She enjoyed watching NASCAR and “Days of Our Lives,” going to go-kart races and long drives up to camp.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Samuel C. Parkhurst Sr.; second husband, Richard Erb; and daughter, Sharon Parkhurst.

Florence is survived by her children, Samuel (Regina) Parkhurst Jr., Larry Parkhurst, Leonard (Tammy) Parkhurst Sr., and Patricia (James Dobrovolsky) Parkhurst; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers, Gary and Warren Jenkins; sister, Sandy Fields and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Friday, January 31, from noon to 3 p.m. with a service to immediately follow at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

Spring burial will be in Vermillion Cemetery, Mexico.

