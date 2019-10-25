Flower Trouble

FULTON – Stage manager Tim Allgood (played by Sutter Lewin – left), gives flowers to Poppy (played by Gabby Tomarachio) backstage as Director Lloyd Dallas (portrayed by Griffin Marriner – right) looks on.

Lloyd is furious at Tim because the flowers are actually HIS gift to another actress in the show.

The scene is from Michael Frayn’s hilarious comedy, Noises Off, which will be presented by Quirk’s Players of G. Ray Bodley High School this weekend.

The 7:30 p.m. performances Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, and a 2 p.m. Oct. 26 show, will take place in GRB’s auditorium, 6 William Gillard Drive, Fulton.

