Flu Shots Available at Oswego Health Urgent Care Centers

OSWEGO – Stay healthy this winter by getting the flu shot, which is conveniently available at both Oswego Health urgent care center locations in Central Square and Fulton.

Oswego Health urgent care staff members are making it easy for community members to receive a flu shot, which is one of the best defenses against influenza.

Residents who need just a flu shot take part in a shortened registration process and once they receive the shot are quickly on their way.

Urgent Care patients may also request to receive a flu shot during a regular provider visit, and Oswego Health will bill your insurance.

Patients who walk in just for a flu shot will be charged $25, which the patient can then submit to their insurance company.

Influenza is a potentially serious disease that can lead to hospitalization and sometimes even death.

Every flu season is different, and influenza infection can affect people differently, but millions of people get the flu every year.

“As we have officially entered the flu season, I encourage community members if they haven’t already received their flu shot, to visit one of our urgent care centers for vaccine,” said Oswego Health Chief Medical Officer Renato Mandanas, MD. “An annual seasonal flu vaccine is the best ways to help protect against flu, as is good hand washing and respiratory hygiene.”

