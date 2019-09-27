Flu Shots Now Available Weekdays at Nick Sterio Health Clinic

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Health Department now offers flu shots for all ages from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. weekdays at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.

No appointment is needed; walk-ins are welcome.

Flu shots will be available in Pulaski on the third Tuesday of every month starting Oct. 16, from 9 to 11 a.m. by appointment only, at the H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse, 1 Bridge St., Pulaski.

“The flu season usually starts in October and sometimes lasts until April,” said Vera Dunsmoor, director of Patient Services with the Oswego County Health Department. “While the timing of the flu season and its severity are unpredictable, flu is certain to be present in our community during the next several months. The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from this serious disease is to get a flu vaccine.”

Each year, on average, 36,000 Americans die of complications from the flu, and more than 200,000 are hospitalized.

The flu shot is recommended for children age six months and older, and all adults.

“Even healthy people can get influenza, or the flu,” said Jodi Martin, supervising public health nurse for Preventive Services with the Oswego County Health Department. “Influenza is a contagious illness that can spread quickly from one person to another. You should get a flu vaccine before flu begins spreading in your community. It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies that protect against flu to develop in the body, so make plans to get vaccinated early in fall, before flu season begins.”

The cost of the influenza vaccination is $36 for injectable vaccine, $42 for nasal vaccine and $66 for anyone older than 65 years of age requesting the High Dose Flu Vaccine. Pneumonia (Prevnar 13) vaccine is also available for adults at the flu clinics at a cost of $120.

Please bring shot records for children with you to the immunization clinics.

The health department now accepts cash, checks and credit/debit cards (excluding American Express) for payment.

We accept UMR POMCO Select, Excellus BCBS, Fidelis, United HealthCare Community Plan (Medicaid), United HealthCare Medicare Advantage Plans, Medicaid, and Medicare.

All patients should bring their insurance benefit cards with them to the immunization clinic.

For those covered by other insurance providers, the health department will provide a receipt that may be submitted to an insurance provider for possible reimbursement.

For those who are uninsured, the county health department may be able to provide the vaccine at a reduced rate.

No one will be turned away due to inability to pay.

For more information about flu vaccinations, call the Oswego County Health Department weekdays at 315-349-3547 or 1-800-596-3200, ext. 3547.

