September 18, 2018

Food For Hungry Kids

Written by Contributor, Sep 18, 2018, 0 Comments

OSWEGO — Melissa Russell, co-coordinator of Oswego’s Blessings in a Backpack program, organizes the packing effort Sept. 12 as about 75 Pop Warner Football volunteers.

Packing backpacks

The group, including more than 50 children, prepared to pack weekend meals and snacks for 300 needy children in the Oswego City School District.

Weekly food packing takes place at 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Church of the Resurrection, lead sponsor of Blessings in a Backpack in Oswego.

For information about how to contribute or volunteer, call 315-297-7802.

