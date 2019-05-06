For Sale Town of Volney 2020 Calendar, Contest

VOLNEY – The Guardian of the Flame, also known as the History Center) for the town of Volney has put together a 2020 calendar for sale complete with twelve months and twelve photos of houses and structures of the town.

The contest consists of ten questions.

Look at each photo and answer the ten questions.

Rules and information are also included.

Only one correct answer could be the winner of “The History of Oswego County” book 1816-2016.

This unique book has information and history of the twenty-two towns, six villages and two cities in Oswego County.

In case of a tie, a drawing will determine the winner.

Contest ends September 30.

Be quick!

Get your calendar and contest today. You could be the winner.

