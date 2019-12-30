Former Chairman Recognized

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature recently honored Legislator Shane Broadwell during its monthly meeting in December.

Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, District 9, presented a plaque to Broadwell and thanked him for his hard work and tenacity on behalf of all Oswego County residents.

Since October 2012, Broadwell has served the 17th District, which covers portions of the city of Oswego and the town of Scriba.

He has participated in the Legislature’s Human Services and Finance and Personnel committees for four years each, including tenures as committee chairman for two years each.

He has served on the Public Safety Committee for three years; the Economic Development and Planning Committee for two years; and the Health and Government, Courts and Consumer Affairs committees for one year each.

In 2018, he served as Legislature Chairman.

Broadwell has been active on numerous county advisory boards and was instrumental in the establishment of the Oswego County Land Bank.

