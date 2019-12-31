Former Editor Recalls Journey to dot Publishing

FULTON – Fulton Daily News is wrapping up its 20 years in business. Oswego Daily News will begin its second decade Jan. 1 Together, they are www.oswegocountytoday.com

Fulton Daily News began just about the day after Election Day, when Don Bullard lost re-election, according to Dave Bullard, former Fulton Daily News editor. The two are not related.

The four of us (Don, Dave, Monica McKenzie and Joe Aiello) liked working together and tried to come up with something else to do together.

For a while, we researched the idea of becoming a local Internet Service Provider, but backed away.

We had always complained about the weakness of local news coverage in Fulton — that’s why Don and Joe hired me as a consultant in the first place; to get more of their administration’s achievements into the press, which we did.

That’s when we hit upon the idea of opening Fulton Daily News, sometime in December/January.

We built the first site and hired Jan Rebeor and then Gwen Bixby.

We did a trial run of stories in early February — I remember covering a gambling bust presser at Fulton PD (in which a former classmate of mine was arrested!).

We launched officially in April; around the 14th or 15th, I think, but I’m not sure.

Minuscule audience; but intensely loyal and growing.

In those days, it was not unusual for some random person to stick their head in the office door and tell us how much they loved Fulton Daily News.

I remember an ex-Fultonian in town from Texas coming in and just about bear-hugging all of us.

Oswego Daily News, and Steve Yablonski, launched the following January (2000).

