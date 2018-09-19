Former Granby Animal Control Officer Arrested For Animal Cruelty

FULTON – State Police arrested Samantha J. Rizzo, 46, from 64 Country Lane, Fulton, for Animal Cruelty (Agriculture and Markets Law § 353), a class “A” misdemeanor, police reported today (September 18).

On June 8, 2018, State Police responded to an animal abuse case in the town of Hannibal.

The complainant advised patrol that they brought the animal to a local veterinary clinic where it was determined the male Pomeranian dog had suffered a broken jaw and multiple fractures to the head area.

Investigation revealed the dog belonged to Samantha Rizzo who was arrested on July 30, 2018 for Falsely Reporting an Incident 3rd degree, a class “A” misdemeanor after she denied knowing who owned the injured dog, police said.

On September 14, 2018, a veterinarian who reviewed the case, determined there was clear evidence of neglect along with abuse.

Rizzo was charged with animal cruelty and issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Hannibal Court for October 2 at 6 p.m.

