Former Hospice Patients will be Remembered at Oct. 13 Memorial Service

FULTON – Former patients of Oswego County Hospice will be remembered at the annual Hospice memorial service at 2 p.m. Oct. 13, at Fulton Alliance Church, 1044 State Route 48, Fulton.

The service is a remembrance of Hospice patients who have passed away during the past year.

All family and friends of those who have received hospice care are welcome.

Light refreshments will be served.

Those who wish to attend the reception are asked to RSVP the Oswego County Hospice office, phone 315-349-8259, by Oct. 5.

The public is also invited to attend the memorial service.

To RSVP, and to receive information on submitting a photo to honor a patient, please call the Hospice office at the above number.

Oswego County Hospice is a service of the Oswego County Health Department, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.

For more information, contact the Hospice office at 315-349-8259 or visit http://www.oswegocounty.com/health/hospice.html.

