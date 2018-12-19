Former Lanigan Student Gives Back; Provides Thanksgiving Meals

FULTON – Former Lanigan Elementary School student Alek Depuy was so thankful for his time within the Fulton City School District that he returned appreciation to the district by donating Thanksgiving meals to families in need.

Depuy used his own monetary resources and raised additional funds to support the endeavor, which involved the adoption of one family from each FCSD building. Those families received a turkey and all the fixings for a traditional holiday feast. Lanigan was the beneficiary of two meals, after a former Lanigan parent heard of Depuy’s efforts and matched his donation for the elementary school.

Tammy Sheldon, Lanigan school-home liaison, said Depuy’s efforts are inspiring and Lanigan is forever grateful for his generosity, “which embodies what we try to teach our students on a daily basis.”

“He understands that some families are down on their luck and sometimes need a boost in order to provide their children with traditional holiday meals,” Sheldon said. “Alek’s journey to where he is today has provided him with a unique sense of empathy for these families. His gratitude for supports he received growing up is expressed through his efforts to pay it forward now that he is an adult.”

