Former Mayor Releases Second ‘Forks’

OSWEGO – Forks in the Road II Small town lives and lessons, is the second book in a series featuring 28 short biographical essays about several Oswego area and related leading community lights, and just plain ordinary people, whose lives are celebrated in a hagiographic paen to all that is best about life in a small town.

The articles are replete with anecdotes, recollections, individual achievements and generally chronicle the story of the person being featured in an entertaining and informative way.

This book is a compilation of articles written by former Oswego Mayor John Sullivan, which appear monthly the local daily newspaper in his column entitled “Fork in the Road,” which is named after the blue collar neighborhood in which the author grew up.

The subjects of his columns are sometimes profound, often amusing, and occasionally inspirational. You don’t have to know the people and places chronicled to enjoy reading their stories.

The first “Forks in the road” book was published in December 2015 by AuthorHouse publications, and sold nearly 1,000 copies.

It is still available online and in local bookstores. It consisted of 27 articles and 133 pages, while the second book is slightly longer with 28 articles and 162 pages.

The book lists for $14.99 and is also available in downloadable Kindle format for $4.99.

It is published by Createspace, a division of Amazon.com.

Sullivan is also the author of a memoir/autobiography published in 2016 by Bookfuel Publications, entitled “Pee Not Your Pants”/Memoirs of a small town Mayor with big time ideas.

That book is also available in local bookstores and online on both Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.

Sullivan will be available during Harborfest at a booth in Breitbeck Park with copies of all three books, which he will autograph from 5-7 p.m. just prior to opening ceremonies and from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, prior to the fireworks.

A more formal book signing and unveiling is scheduled for the River’s End bookstore in Oswego on September 13 during the farmers’ market.

