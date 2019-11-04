Former NFL Player Leroy Collins in the Spotlight

FULTON – With an incredible story of childhood trauma and victory over life challenges, Leroy Collin’s story of faith and triumph will be featured in CNY Arts Center’s Author Spotlight November 10 from 3-5 p.m.

Collins book entitled “The Running Back: From the Wheelchair to the NFL” will be the subject of discussion at the new Community Arts Center located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton.

Collins’ book is a true story that follows a young man’s journey as he battles back from injuries suffered in a tragic automobile accident.

From the vantage point of his wheelchair an NFL game on TV inspires him to dream the impossible.

As he recovers, he sets his sights on playing football in the NFL.

This story takes the reader into his mind and heart as he makes decisions that take him off track from reaching his dream.

He develops some bad habits that can not only destroy a career but can potentially take his life.

His faith along with the love from his family put his life back on course making his unlikely dream a miraculous reality.

Author Spotlight is a quarterly event at the Arts Center promoting new publications from local authors.

Diane Sokolowski will facilitate a discussion with Collins as he share his personal story.

Author Spotlight is a Q&A style event with book signing and is always free to the public.

For more information, visit www.CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787).

