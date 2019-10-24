Former Oswego Resident Wins Major Award

C

Charlie Durante is a former Oswego resident, SUNY Oswego graduate and MBA from Syracuse University.

He is a former president of Oswego Jaycees and lived on Lyon Street.

He now lives in The Villages, Florida, with wife Hedy Durante.

Durante is shown receiving the Lake Sumter State College’s 2019 Distinguished Part-Time Faculty Award.

The award was presented by Dr. Douglas Wymer, Vice Present of Academic Affairs.

Durante lives in the Village of Charlotte and teaches in the Computer Information Technology Department.

