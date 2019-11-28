Fort Ontario Post Cemetery is an Official Location for Wreaths Across America Day

OSWEGO – Fort Ontario State Historic Site’s post cemetery will join more than 1,600 participating locations across the country to celebrate National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Starting at noon, volunteers will escort wreaths from inside the fort in front of the Enlisted Men’s Barracks to the post cemetery in support the mission to “Remember, Honor and Teach.”

“Every December, volunteers escort thousands of wreaths from Columbia Falls, Maine to Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C. on tractor trailer trucks for National Wreaths Across America Day,” said Corey King, historian, Fort Ontario State Historic Site.

Along the way, these trucks make dozens of stops including at Fort Ontario.

The goal for this organization is to lay a remembrance wreath over every veterans’ grave in the country and abroad.

The post cemetery at Fort Ontario State Historic Site is the resting place for 77 of these soldiers, as well as women and children of soldiers that served at the fort from 1756 to 1943.

This is a free, non-political community event open to all ages. Refreshments will be provided following the ceremony inside the old stone fort.

To volunteer for Wreaths Across America or sponsor a wreath for the Fort Ontario Post Cemetery, contact y King at 315-343-4711 or [email protected]

For updates to the day’s programming, follow Fort Ontario State Historic Site on Facebook.

For more information about the Wreaths Across America organization or its mission, go to https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/155232/Overview/?relatedId=0. Follow the group on Facebook at http://Facebook.com/WAAHQ and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/wreathsacross.

About Wreaths Across America:

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992.

The organization’s mission of ‘Remember, Honor, Teach’ is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

For more information, to sponsor wreaths or to volunteer, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

