Fort Ontario Post Cemetery Lantern Light Tours are Back for Five Nights

OSWEGO – Historian Corey King guides visitors by lantern light on a walking tour of the Fort Ontario Post Cemetery on Saturdays Aug. 31, and Sept. 7, 14, 21.and 28.

Tours begin at 7 p.m. at the Lake Ontario overlook parking lot at Fort Ontario State Historic Site, 1 E. Fourth St., Oswego.

Lantern light tours include the history, myths, and legends of the 77 people buried in the Post Cemetery from the French and Indian War to World War II.

King also discusses the headstones and earlier graveyards at the fort.

Popular and well-known post cemetery residents such as Basil Dunbar and George Fykes are included on the tours, as well as others who met their end in battle, murder, disease, drowning, accident, and suicide or by natural and other causes.

Admission is $15 per person and advanced reservations are required.

Call 315-343-4711 or stop in at the museum gift shop inside the old stone fort for tickets.

Proceeds benefit activities and programs of the not-for-profit Friends of Fort Ontario.

Participants are encouraged to bring flashlights and dress for colder and windier conditions along the lakeshore.

For more information, contact King at [email protected] or 315-343-4711.

Fort Ontario State Historic Site is located at the north end of East Fourth Street in the city of Oswego.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...