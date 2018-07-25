Fort Ontario Welcomes Historian Ted Panyatoff Back to Oswego

OSWEGO – Historian Ted Panyatoff returns to Oswego to deliver a free presentation about the “Forts of the Endicott Period Coastal Defense System.”

The discussion begins at 7 p.m. on August 3 in the Enlisted Men’s Barracks at Fort Ontario State Historic Site on East Fourth Street.

“President Grover Cleveland appointed a joint Army, Navy, and civilian Board of Fortifications in 1885,” said Fort Ontario Historic Site Manager Paul Lear. “It was chaired by Secretary of War William Crowinshield Endicott and tasked with assessing the condition of American coastal fortifications and making recommendations that led to a large-scale modernization of U.S. harbor and coastal defenses.”

“Some believed that a British invasion of the U.S. through Canada was a possibility as late as 1897,” he added. “As a result, plans were drawn up to update the recently abandoned and obsolete Fort Ontario. Mr. Panyatoff will discuss these plans during his talk.”

For those requiring assistance to the fort from the parking lot, a golf cart will be available.

For details, contact Lear at Fort Ontario State Historic Site at 315-343-4711 or [email protected]

Visit www.fortontario.com or www.nysparks.com for more information about the site.

Connect with the fort on Facebook for updates on programming and events.

