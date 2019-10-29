Forum Offers Information About Community Resources

OSWEGO – Community services agencies from across the county have partnered to offer the Oswego County Community Services Forum on Nov. 21.

Representatives from these agencies will gather at the Oswego Elks Lodge, 132 W. Fifth St., Oswego, to share information about their programs and services.

Sign-in begins at 8:30 a.m., followed by the forum at 9 a.m.

The event is free and open to anyone interested in learning about these valuable resources.

“This is an opportunity for community services providers to come together and show the community what they have to offer residents of Oswego County,” said Oswego City-County Youth Bureau Executive Director Brian Chetney, chair of the forum’s planning committee. “It’s also a great way to talk to attendees about careers and employment opportunities that exist within their organizations.”

Chetney explained that the format of the forum will allow each agency to display and distribute information about their programs to those in attendance, including other agencies.

Program participants include CiTi BOCES, Catholic Charities of Oswego County, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County, Central New York Poison Control Center and Oswego City-County Youth Bureau.

Patrick Dewine, executive director of United Way of Greater Oswego County, said, “This forum is an excellent example of our community services agencies working together to achieve a common goal, helping our youth and families.”

For more information about the forum or how to participate and have an agency represented, contact Kristen Slimmer at [email protected] or 315-349-3575.

Pre-registration is not required for those not presenting information that wish to attend the event.

