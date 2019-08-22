Forum to Address Barriers, Solutions to Accessing Healthcare in CNY

FULTON – New York StateWide Senior Action Council (StateWide) is holding forums and facilitated breakout sessions across Central NY, including in Oswego County, to identify, discuss and find solutions to localized issues Central NY communities have experienced in accessing, enrolling, and utilizing health insurance.

Peter Newell, director of the Health Insurance Project of the United Hospital Fund and author of the Reaching the Five Percent report, will open the forum with an interactive panel.

Then, in each county StateWide will hold breakout sessions to address the barriers their community has experienced in accessing healthcare.

This event is supported by the Health Foundation for Western and Central New York.

The event will be held August 27, 9 a.m. — noon, at Fulton Public Library, 160 S. First St.

Breakfast will be provided.

The event will take place in various locations across Central NY in Cayuga, Cortland, Herkimer, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga and Tompkins counties.

