Four Charged With Burglary, Kidnapping

SANDY CREEK – Today, January 4, at around 2:48 a.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a complaint in the town of Sandy Creek.

Following an investigation into the incident, four men were identified and arrested.

Roy Durgan, Jason Lance and Jonathan Goldsmith were all charged with Burglary in the first degree.

Additionally, Aaron Johnson was charged with Burglary in the first degree and Kidnapping in the second degree.

All victims involved in the incident were treated and released at the scene.

This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public, according to the police report.

All four men were held pending arraignment at the Oswego County Cap Court.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on-scene by the New York State Police.

The incident is still under investigation.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...