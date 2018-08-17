Go to ...
August 16, 2018

Four Charged With Unlawful Manufacturing of Methamphetamine

Aug 16, 2018

ORWELL – On Sunday, August 12, State Police responded to a report of suspicious persons in the town of Orwell.

Kurt Merithew

When Troopers arrived, they discovered a “meth lab” located at a campsite on state land off Dam Road, according to the police report August 16.

During the investigation, Kurt Merithew allegedly threw a bottle consistent with being a “one pot” into the camp fire.

No one was injured during the incident.

The New York State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team (CCSERT) and Community Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET) both responded and processed the scene.

Jennifer M. Stoddard

Investigators also reportedly discovered approximately one gram of finished methamphetamine at the camp site.

The following individuals were arrested on the following charges:

Kurt C. Merithew, 38, of 448 Stone Road Apt.#1, Oneida, for Unlawful Manufacturing of Methamphetamine 3rd degree, Unlawful Disposal of Methamphetamine making materials, Tampering with physical evidence and Criminal Possession of a controlled substance 7th degree.

Nicole R. Coyle

Jennifer M. Stoddard, 23, of 213 Park Manor Drive, Oneida, for Unlawful manufacturing of Methamphetamine 3rd degree and Criminal Possession of a controlled substance 7th degree.

Nicole R. Coyle, 33, of 723 Wadsworth Road, Syracuse, for Unlawful Manufacturing of Methamphetamine 3rd degree.

Edward R. Coyle

Edward R. Coyle, age 40, of 723 Wadsworth Road, Syracuse, for Unlawful Manufacturing of Methamphetamine 3rd degree.

