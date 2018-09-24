Four Generations Gather

OSWEGO, NY – Phyllis Provost (center), a resident at Morningstar Residential Care Center, enjoyed a visit from daughter, Neicy Elliott (left), granddaughter Tammie Alnutt (right), and great-granddaughter Sydnie Derby as the family came together for Morningstar’s September birthday party.

Each month, Morningstar hosts a party in honor of those residents that are celebrating a birthday during the month.

Located at 17 Sunrise Drive in Oswego, Morningstar Residential Care Center is a family-owned and operated, 120-bed long-term and sub-acute skilled nursing facility with full rehabilitation services.

For more information, call (315) 342-4790 or visit www.morningstarcares.com.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...