Four Generations Gather
Written by Contributor, Sep 24, 2018, 0 Comments
OSWEGO, NY – Phyllis Provost (center), a resident at Morningstar Residential Care Center, enjoyed a visit from daughter, Neicy Elliott (left), granddaughter Tammie Alnutt (right), and great-granddaughter Sydnie Derby as the family came together for Morningstar’s September birthday party.
Each month, Morningstar hosts a party in honor of those residents that are celebrating a birthday during the month.
Located at 17 Sunrise Drive in Oswego, Morningstar Residential Care Center is a family-owned and operated, 120-bed long-term and sub-acute skilled nursing facility with full rehabilitation services.
