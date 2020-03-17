Four People In Oswego County Are Being Monitored For Possible COVID-19 Exposure

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced today, March 16, that there are currently four people being monitored for possible COVID-19 exposure.

According to the Health Department, the individuals are in voluntary, precautionary isolation and are being closely monitored by the health department’s nursing staff.

At this time there have been no positive cases of COVID-19 identified in Oswego County.

This morning Governor Andrew Cuomo announced there has been a confirmed case in Onondaga County.

Oswego County is currently in a local state of emergency, implemented by Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup.

The Health Department also advises people to follow these precautions to prevent the spread of many respiratory illnesses:

-Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

– Get a flu shot.

– Stay home if you are sick.

– Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

– Call your health care provider if you are experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath.

– Do not go to urgent care or an emergency department unless you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.

As the COVID-19 situation unfolds, Oswego County Today will continue coverage.

