Four Transported to Hospital Following Three-Vehicle Crash on I-81

PULASKI – On Tuesday, September 10, at 8:30 p.m., State Police responded to Interstate 81 in the village of Pulaski for a reported three-vehicle crash.

The preliminary investigation has revealed, a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu, operated by Darien H. Hill, 22, from Watertown, was traveling northbound in the driving lane, and preoccupied on her cell phone, swerved to avoid striking a 2019 Toyota pickup truck, operated by Joseph F. Thompson, 50, from Coatesville, Pa., police said.

Hill lost control causing her vehicle to strike the pickup truck, a guild rail and eventually come to rest facing south in the northbound lane.

Hill was issued three tickets: Operating a motor vehicle while using a mobil telephone, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 2nd, and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 3rd degree.

Hill was not injured in the crash.

A 2017 Subaru, operated by Amber L. Mitchell, 21, from Fort Drum, was traveling northbound in the passing lane on Interstate 81, unaware of the Malibu that was involved in the previous crash, which was facing southbound, struck the Chevrolet Malibu, veered into the driving lane and subsequently struck the rear of a tow truck which was parked on the east shoulder of the driving lane.

Mitchell was transported by Northern Oswego County Ambulance to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with internal injuries.

Two passengers in Mitchell’s vehicle, 21-year-old Maddison A. Johnson was transported by McFee Ambulance to Upstate University Hospital and was treated and released.

A one-year-old passenger, seated in a child restraint, was transported by McFee Ambulance to Upstate University Hospital’s Pediatric Emergency Department in Syracuse for a minor facial injury.

A front-seat passenger in the tow-truck, Mikayla R Ames, 20, was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse with a minor head injury.

She was treated and released.

The investigation is continuing.

