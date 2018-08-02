Fourth Annual ‘Play for Bray’ Tournament: August 4 and 5

OSWEGO, NY – Brayden Munger of Minetto, a seven-year-old cancer patient, is nearing the end of his treatment.

However, his generosity is infinite as he plans on using an annual fundraiser to purchase items for Golisano Children’s hospital and Upstate Children’s Cancer Center’s wish lists.

“Brayden’s end to treatments are right around the corner, but his desire to help other children and families in his position is so very strong,” his aunt, Crystal Bracy said.

The fourth annual “Play for Bray Volleyball Tournament” located at Cheap Seats Sports Bar and Grille, 6 Hillside Ave. in Oswego, will use 100 percent of all proceeds to purchase wish list items for children and families undering hospital stays for cancer treatment.

In 2015, then three-year-old Brayden Munger was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Just days after his diagnosis, Munger underwent a successful surgery that resulted in a chemotherapy port in his side to administer chemo treatments.

This month, Munger will complete his final chemotherapy treatment, making his fourth annual Play for Bray tournament even more special.

Along with proceeds from the volleyball tournament, a portion of proceeds from food and beverages purchases at the bar including domestic bucket specials will be donated to Munger’s cause.

Additionally, there will be a 50/50 raffle, as well as past years t-shirt specials, Brayden’s battle bracelets, and new 2018 t-shirts donated by Kyle and Sons Spray Foam Insulation for sale at the event.

Games begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, August 4 and Sunday, August 5.

The event is open to the public and spectators.

The Munger family will be accepting items needed on the hospital’s wish lists for anyone who would like to make a donation. The list includes: baby wipes, lollipops, tissues, playdoh, action figures, portable DVD players, band-aids, little people, and children’s illustration books.

Come cheer on the competitors while enjoying food, drink, and fun to celebrate with Brayden, his parents Doug and Cassi, his brothers Zach and Ethan, and the rest of Brayden’s family, friends, and supporters as they recognize his monumental milestone and aim to provide relief for families in similar situations.

