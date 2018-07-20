Fox Attacks Dog in Albion; Health Department Warns Residents of Rabid Fox

ALBION – The Oswego County Health Department announced today (July 20), that a gray fox captured in the town of Albion along Albion Cross Road has tested positive for rabies.

The animal approached a dog on a porch and attacked on Saturday, July 14.

Two people were also involved and are currently being treated.

The dog is up-to-date on his rabies vaccinations and received a booster shot.

Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang cautions people to be alert for animals showing symptoms of rabies.

“Animals with rabies may show changes in behavior such as being unusually tame or aggressive, have varying degrees of paralysis, impaired mobility, excessive drooling, or seizures,” he said.

Anytime a person or pet comes into contact with a sick or suspicious-acting animal, the incident should be reported to the county health department as soon as possible.

A bite or scratch on the skin should be thoroughly washed immediately with soap and water.

To report a possible exposure, call the Oswego County Health Department weekdays at 315-349-3564 or 1-800-596-3200, ext. 3564.

In an emergency during evenings, weekends, or holidays, call the health department’s answering service at 315-341-0086.

The Oswego County Health Department holds clinics across the county to make it convenient for people to have their pets vaccinated for rabies.

The next rabies clinic will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on August 8, at the Bristol Hill Landfill maintenance building, 3125 NYS Route. 3 in Volney.

Other clinics will be held in:

• Pulaski: Wednesday, Sept. 12, 6 to 8 p.m., County Highway Garage, 957 Centerville Road.

• Scriba: Wednesday, Nov. 7, 6 to 8 p.m., County Highway Garage, 31 Schaad Drive.

Dogs, cats and ferrets should receive their first rabies vaccine at three months of age.

Ferrets must be vaccinated annually. Dogs and cats require a second vaccination within one year of the first, and every three years thereafter.

For pets to receive the 3-year booster shot, owners need to show that their pet was previously vaccinated.

Owners should bring their pet’s last rabies vaccination certificate with them to the clinic.

The health department suggests a $7 donation per animal to help cover the cost of the rabies clinics, but no one will be turned away.

Dogs should be leashed. Cats and pet ferrets should be in a carrier.

Please leave sick pets at home.

To reduce the risk of rabies in animals and humans, people should take the following steps:

• Do not feed pets outdoors.

• Never try to feed a wild animal.

• Do not approach or touch unfamiliar animals.

• Avoid any animal with symptoms of rabies.

• Block any openings into the home that an animal may get through.

• Keep tamper-proof lids on outside garbage cans so animals are not attracted to your property.

• Teach children basic rules about protecting themselves from strange and unfamiliar animals.

For more information on rabies visit www.oswegocounty.com/health/rabies.pdf or www.cdc.gov/rabies.

