FPS Family Night Brings Students, Families, School Community Together

OSWEGO – Fitzhugh Park Elementary staff members are adding a little color to the school, thanks to the help of families engaged in the bonding power of art.

During the school’s recent monthly family night, nearly 30 families painted designs on ceiling tiles, reflective of one of the 7 Habits the Leader in Me Lighthouse School has continuously promoted. FPS teacher Jamie Brancato said this is the ceiling tile painting has become an annual event for families, who get to forever leave a piece of knowledge behind.

“The whole idea is you leave your legacy; a lot of families like to sign them when they are done,” she said.

Tiles painted at the most recent family night are now displayed in the school cafeteria, a space which sees the most traffic of students and therefore will provide gentle reminders of the 7 Habits. The habits are: be proactive, begin with the end in mind, put first things first, think win/win, seek first to understand, then to be understood; synergize and sharpen the saw. Select tiles had previously been painted in the cafeteria, as well as other locations also to help brighten up the school.

Family themes for tiles this year included: Together is Better, Practice Makes Perfect, Begin with the End in Mind, Synergize, Be Proactive and several others.

“Ever since I got the habits, I really liked ‘Be Proactive/ because it’s nice to be organized and prepared,” said Isabella LaGray, FPS sixth-grader.”

LaGray worked on a proactive themed tile, with hearts and shades of pink and red to also show some love. She said she has learned to be better prepared for each school day and has practiced the 7 Habits through writing and reflection with her leadership notebook, which all FPS students utilize to track goal progress.

