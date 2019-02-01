OSWEGO, NY – Frances (Amber) Timon, 99, a resident of Oswego, passed away peacefully on Thursday January 31, 2019 at the St. Luke Health Services.

She was born to the late Walter and Mary (Cliff) King and lived in Scriba and Oswego all of her life.

She was a homemaker and worked at the Deluxe Cleaners for many years.

She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She enjoyed going on trips with her friends.

Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Sondra and Charles Blum Jr. of Oswego; her grandchildren, Sue Ann (Edward) Slight and Charles (Michele) Blum III; and her great-grandchildren, Matthew Slight, Jessica Slight, Chandler Blum and Mattie Blum.

She was predeceased by her husband, John F. Timon, in 1977; three brothers, Howard, Stanley and Richard King; two sisters, Vera Johnson and Mabel Avery; and her longtime companion, Richard Treasure.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. from the Dowdle Funeral Home.

Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 4-7 p.m.

