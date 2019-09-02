OSWEGO, NY – Frances McLaughlin, 83, of Oswego, died Friday August 30, 2019.

Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late John and Jessie (Arroway) Wallace.

She loved shopping.

She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend.

She will be sadly missed.

Surviving are her daughters, Linda Kandt of Oswego Town and Pam McLaughlin (Ed Demm) of Oswego; a son, Fred McLaughlin of Liverpool; two brothers, Richard Wallace of Oswego and Thomas Wallace of Oswego; several nieces and nephews; and her little dog, Lucy.

She was predeceased by her siblings, Ray Wallace, John Wallace, Dave Wallace, Danny Wallace, Roger Wallace, Virginia Stepien, Jean Tonkin and Shirley Melnick; and a son-in-law, Steve Kandt.

Services will be held privately.

Entombment will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Nelson Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

